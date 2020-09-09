Wanted Militant leader, Gana, killed in Benue

Wanted militia leader Terwase Akwaza, alias Gana, has been killed.

This was confirmed Tuesday by the Commander of the Four Special Forces command, Doma local government area, Brigadier General Maude Ali Gadzama.

Gadzama stated that Gana was killed in a gun duel with military personnel.

This, however, is contrary to the claim by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, who said soldiers snatched Gana from a government convoy of repentant militants in Gboko and killed him.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gana, along with 172 militia boys, had reportedly surrendered amid traditional rulers, priests, and local government officials in Katsina-Ala local government in Benue.

They were on their way to Makurdi when they were intercepted by military officials, Ortom said.

In 2017, the Nigerian police declared Gana wanted after he was alleged to have killed “several innocent persons”.

The Benue State Government, at the time, placed a N10 million naira bounty on him.

