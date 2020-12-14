Wana Udobang Recalls Her Father Making Her Drink Tea He Suspected was Poisoned

Memories are such a wonderful and Wana Udobang shared one that leeft a number of people gobsmacked on Monday, December 14.

The poet disclosed on Twitter that she remembered an episode from her childhood where her father had forced her to drink tea under duress because he suspected it was poisoned.

Apparently, relatives of Wana Udobang’s father had thought his wife, Wana’s mother had poisoned his tea and instead of having his wife drink it to prove her innocence, Wana’s dad had offered her as a proverbial ‘sacrificial lamb’, forcing her to drink the tea instead.

Thankfully, it wasn’t poisoned and the episode has become an inside joke within the family.

I randomly always remember my father asking me to drink his tea under duress cos I didn't exactly like tea as a child.

Only to find out a few mins later that his relatives had told him my mother put poison in the tea.

Memories are such a wonderful thing — Wana Udobang aka Transcendence (@MissWanaWana) December 14, 2020

