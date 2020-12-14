Wana Udobang Recalls Her Father Making Her Drink Tea He Suspected was Poisoned

Tofunmi OluwashinaLifeStyleNo Comment on Wana Udobang Recalls Her Father Making Her Drink Tea He Suspected was Poisoned

Memories are such a wonderful and Wana Udobang shared one that leeft a number of people gobsmacked on Monday, December 14.

The poet disclosed on Twitter that she remembered an episode from her childhood where her father had forced her to drink tea under duress because he suspected it was poisoned.

Apparently, relatives of Wana Udobang’s father had thought his wife, Wana’s mother had poisoned his tea and instead of having his wife drink it to prove her innocence, Wana’s dad had offered her as a proverbial ‘sacrificial lamb’, forcing her to drink the tea instead.

Thankfully, it wasn’t poisoned and the episode has become an inside joke within the family.

, ,

Related Posts

BBNaija’s Ka3na Jones Humbly Kneels on Meeting Don Jazzy

December 14, 2020

You’re Single if Your Babe Gets a Car Gift – OAP Osi Suave

December 14, 2020

Khafi Kareem Returns to Vlogging Since Brother’s Death, Shares Update

December 14, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply