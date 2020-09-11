Wamakko loses 23-yr-old daughter

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, on Thursday, lost his daughter, Sadiya.

Sadiya reportedly died Thursday night at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, following delivery complications.

Her funeral prayer led by Liman Shehu Akwara of Sultan Bello Juma’at mosque, Sokoto was conducted at the residence of Senator Wamakko, Sahabi Dange, road, Gawon Nama, Sokoto.

The late Sadiya is survived by her parents; husband, Tambari Yusuf Arkilla, a staff of Nigeria Ports Authority, Lagos and a five-year-old daughter.

Wammako, a former governor of Sokoto State, is the present Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence.

