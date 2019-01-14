Walter Onnoghen: Trial Adjourned Till Jan 22 over Faulty Summons

The Code of Conduct Tribunal [CCT] on Monday adjourned the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, till January 22.

The case was adjourned after the lead prosecuting counsel, Mr. Aliyu Umar (SAN), conceded that Onnoghen was improperly served with the charges and the summons.

Umar conceded that the CJN was not personally served with the charges and the court’s summons as required by the law. He, therefore, requested the tribunal to direct a fresh service on the CJN.

The CJN was absent from the Monday’s proceedings, and upon an inquiry by the tribunal chairman about his absence, the defence team led by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), said the CJN needed not to be present having filed a motion to challenge the tribunal’s jurisdiction.

Olanipekun said he and other defence lawyers only appeared in court in protest against the jurisdiction of the tribunal.

He also said from the account given by the court official earlier in the proceedings, the CJN was not served with the charges and summons personally but through his aide, an action that flouted the dictates of the law.