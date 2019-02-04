Wale Drags Demi Lovato for Laughing About 21 Savage Sad Drama

Wale Folarin has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind, and he didn’t hesitate to do so when he felt Demi Lovato had stepped out of the line with her 21 Savage “joke.”

The drama started after news surfaced that 21 Savage has been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. While this news got many people upset, Demi Lovato thought the memes about the story are funny.

“Why is somebody freedom funny … I don’t get the joke,” said the rapper to the singer. To which she replied with a shady comment, claiming that Wale was targeting her because she refused to respond to some “desperate tweets” he sent her years ago.

And he dragged her for filth, referencing her recent drug-overdose incident. “A lot of people were sending you love light , prayers etc . When people were making jokes about u at a rough time. A lot of people .Bless up,” he said.

And that was all it took for her to delete her tweets.

See the exchange below:

Npw, Demi has apologised for making a mockery of the situation. See her post below: