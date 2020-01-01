Wale Ajana Says Signing BBNaija’a Cee-C Was a Mistake

Wale Ajana has taken to his Instagram to share some of the mistakes he made in 2019.

According to the Saphire Scents CEO, signing Cynthia ‘Cee-C’ Nwadiora as a brand ambassador was one of the bad business decisions he made in 2019, and this comes months after the duo were caught on either side of the Pastor Boidun Fatoyinbo rape controversy.

However, Ajana says their opposing views weren’t the reason they parted ways, rather, it was because of Cee-C’s difficult attitude.

He wrote:

Sning the wrong brand ambassador; I hear people say we let her go because she didn’t support me. The truth is she had been a problem from the very beginning and we had fired her twice before that time. She had to fly to Abuja with her own money for our last event and she came to beg, I am surprised to hear that she left because she was too expensive 🤣🤣🤣We fought every time to get her to even post as an ambassador, you are just a one year old celebrity and you want to be competing with the Senior Prefect @tontolet she also couldn’t get along with anyone, it was always one drama or the other. When she left and @bammybestowed and @reginadaniels came on board we had peace and so much unity, our creativity also moved to the next level.

Read the entire post below: