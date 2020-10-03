Waka Queen, Salawa Abeni Remembers First Son on 20th Anniversary of His Death

Salawa Abeni is remembering her first son, Idris Olarenwaju Adefolajuwon Akanji Adepoju on the 20th anniversary of his death.
The ‘Waka’ Queen took to social media to pay tribute to her late son who passed away on 2 October, 2000.
The musician revealed that though it’s been 20 years since the tragic incident, the pain feels fresh like it happened yesterday.
Salawa Abeni in an Instagram dedication to her late son, recounted how his death affected her career negatively that people had to question if she was still singing.
She went on to say Idris would have been 37 years old if not for the cold hands of death that snatched him away and reiterated that she and her remaining children miss her beloved son.
Hmmm!! Today the 2nd of October makes it 20yrs that you left me. My first son Idris Olanrewaju Adefolajuwon Akanji Adepoju. It still feels like yesterday but it’s 20 years already. Your death caused alot of pains in my life. Lanre, your death changed my life completely, it also affected my career negatively to the extend that people ask me if I am still singing. But all the same I thank almighty Allah for strength and the grace to continue living. 😭😭 And everyone that stood by me since that time till now. And I use this opportunity to pray for all the parents out there “ENI RI IKU OMO NI AGBARA OLOHUN O” 🙏🏽🙏🏽 and to the ones that have experienced it, “IDUNNU TON BORI IBANUJE NI OLOHUN ASE FUN GBOGBO WA” 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Aameen. You would’ve been 37 years old this year. 😊 I miss you, your siblings miss you, and we all love you very much but Allah loves you most.💙💙💙 Till we meet again. Continue to rest in the Lord’s blossom. Alhaja Salawa Abeni, MOTHER. 😩😩💔