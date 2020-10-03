Waka Queen, Salawa Abeni Remembers First Son on 20th Anniversary of His Death

Salawa Abeni is remembering her first son, Idris Olarenwaju Adefolajuwon Akanji Adepoju on the 20th anniversary of his death.

The ‘Waka’ Queen took to social media to pay tribute to her late son who passed away on 2 October, 2000.

The musician revealed that though it’s been 20 years since the tragic incident, the pain feels fresh like it happened yesterday.

Salawa Abeni in an Instagram dedication to her late son, recounted how his death affected her career negatively that people had to question if she was still singing.

She went on to say Idris would have been 37 years old if not for the cold hands of death that snatched him away and reiterated that she and her remaining children miss her beloved son.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

