Waka Flocka Vows to Dedicate His Life to Suicide Prevention and Mental Illness

Juaquin James Malphurs known as Waka Flocka is making it his life’s work to prevent suicide and help people with mental illness.

The rapper and reality TV star made the assertion on Twitter in celebration of Memorial Day (an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honouring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military) which held on Monday, May 25, 2020.

The 33-year-old tweeted;

“I’m officially dedicating my life to suicide prevention and mental illness!!!

“Y’all not alone Waka Flocka Flame is with y’all now!!!!”

