It’s Dr. Juaquin James Malphurs as the latest doctorate degree holder in town is none other than Waka Flocka.

The rapper who had earlier committed himself to driving conversations about mental health and helping where he can through his foundation, bagged a honourary doctorate degree in Philanthropy and Humanitarianism from Memphis University.

Waka Flocka posted up a number of videos and pictures of congratulatory messages sent his way on achieving the academic feat.



