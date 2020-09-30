Waje Takes on the #DeborahCoxChallenge and it’s Divine

Waje just proved yet again that she earned her crown as the vocal goddess and isn’t letting go.
The songtress took on the viral #DeborahCoxChallenge and her take was nothing short of heavenly as we would expect.
Waje took to her Instagram page to share the video and revealed how media girl, Toke Makinwa kept ‘gingering’ her to attempt it by sending her numerous videos from The Shaderoom.
Well, the mother of one did not come to play and you can have a listen of the vocal powerhouse’s take on it below.
So what happened was, I noticed the #Deborahcoxchallenge like a week ago when @theyhavetherange posted but didn’t have the confidence to attempt it😂😂😂😂😂 but! My dearest @tokemakinwa had sent me like 6 videos From @theshaderoom btw 6am and kept gingering me. @deborahcox is one of the most amazing singers I’ve ever heard and my vocals don’t come close. I stan a 👑 So there you have it!