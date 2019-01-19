Waje Iruobe Shares Stunning New Images of Her Upcoming ‘Waje as Art’ Album

Waje is set to bless her fans with new music, but first, she has chosen to stun us all with her gorgeous new images.

Photographed by Lakin Ogunbanwo, the futuristic album art shows Waje in various avant-garde poses and silhouettes, and even origami-esque styles blended with severe afro bob.

Celebrating these new images, she said this on her Instagram:

On the 7th of December 2018 my team and I gifted the world with my sophomore album #REDVELVETbyWaje

If you have listened to this album, you would agree that the best way to describe it is ART so we present to you – Waje as Art –

What song represents this image?

…I am so proud of this work of ART….

Check out the photos below: