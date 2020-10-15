Waje Doing Her Salsa Routine is a Thrill to Watch

Insomnia has Waje up on some nights and what better way to relax and de-stress than engage in a vigorous salsa session?

The vocal powerhouse shared a beyond beautiful video of herself doing a flawless salsa routine and we are mesmerised.

Waje thrilled her Instagram followers with the almost 5-minute clip, dancing with her tutor and her delivery almot made us forget that she isn’t a Cuban nationale.

She captioned the beautiful clip;

“Since I can’t sleep I thought I show you my last dance class. Session 7: Leg pain me.

“P.S see my speaker that Philip the dog chewed the wire”.

We hope Waje shares more videos of her dance class as this is definitely therapeutic and beautiful to watch.

