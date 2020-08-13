Waje Comes Through with a PSA on People with Low Self Esteem

Waje is coming through with a PSA, dishing truth about people with low self esteem.

The vocal powerhouse has requested that people with confidence beware of people with low self esteem as some of them are manipulative.

In an Instagram post, Waje noted that these set of people will use your strength and confidence against you in order to hurt you and you must be smart enough to recognise this, protect yourself and move on.

“Hey you, beware of people with low self esteem who try to use your strength to boost themselves by hurting you. #deleteandmoveon #protectyourself”, she wrote.

