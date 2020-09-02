Waje Celebrates 40th Birthday in Style, and She’s Absolutely Gorgeous!

ukamakaCelebrity / FashionNo Comment on Waje Celebrates 40th Birthday in Style, and She’s Absolutely Gorgeous!

Happy birthday to Waje!

The legendary singer turned 40 yesterday, and to celebrate this milestone, she took to her Instagram to share new photos of herself, with her thankful caption that read:

My life is a testimony of God love. A love with no reservation, without my perfection. Thank you for loving me for no reason. Happy birthday.

“Sing praises to God and to his name! Sing loud praises to him who rides the clouds. His name is the Lord — rejoice in his presence!”

Thank you for all for riding with me and being a part of my story… Happy birthday to me.

Check out the photos:

Related Posts

The Photo of Cardi B Twinning in Pink With Her Daughter is the Cutest!

September 2, 2020

Akon Says the Construction of His Much-Talked-About Senegal City Will Begin Next Year

September 2, 2020

Jamie Foxx to Star in Netflix Series About His Relationship With His Daughter

September 2, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply