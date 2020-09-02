Waje Celebrates 40th Birthday in Style, and She’s Absolutely Gorgeous!

Happy birthday to Waje!

The legendary singer turned 40 yesterday, and to celebrate this milestone, she took to her Instagram to share new photos of herself, with her thankful caption that read:

My life is a testimony of God love. A love with no reservation, without my perfection. Thank you for loving me for no reason. Happy birthday.

“Sing praises to God and to his name! Sing loud praises to him who rides the clouds. His name is the Lord — rejoice in his presence!”

Thank you for all for riding with me and being a part of my story… Happy birthday to me.