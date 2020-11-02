WAEC to release 2020 SSCE results Monday

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said the results of the 2020 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination would be released on today, Monday, November 2, 2020.

Reports revealed that the release of the results was postponed due to the violence and arson in the country.

WAEC had said the unrest in the country affected some of its offices and operations nationwide.

Taking to Twitter Sunday to give an update on the situation, WAEC tweeted, “This is to inform candidates that sat West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2020 that the results of that exam will be released by

@waecnigeria tomorrow, Monday, November 2, 2020 by 10:30am.”

Owing to the ravages of the Coronavirus pandemic, the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination was taken between August 17, 2020 and Saturday, September 12, and the council was expected to release the results on October 27– 45 days after.

