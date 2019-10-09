Wadume: Army Captain, Police ASP indicted in Panel Report

An Army captain and a police officer have been indicted in the killings at a checkpoint in Taraba State during the rescue of a suspected kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala a.k.a Wadume.

The investigative panel, in its report submitted to the Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, said the killings were caused by poor communication and lack of inter-agency cooperation between the soldiers and policemen.

The panel also indicted the officers for non-adherence to the Standard Operating Procedure, while calling for further investigation and prosecution of Wadume.

The seven-man Board of Enquiry set up by the Defence Headquarters was headed by Rear Admiral Ibikunle Olaiya.

Those indicted are Capt. Tijani Balarabe, Sergeant Ibrahim Mohammed, Corporal Bartholomew Obanye, Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) of Ibi Police Station, Assistant Superintendent of Police Anfoona Iorbee and Inspector Aliyu Dadje.

On August 6, three policemen attached to the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Inspector Mark Ediale, Sergeant Usman Danzumi and Sergeant Dahiru Musa were killed by soldiers along Ibi-Wukari road while on an undercover operation to arrest a notorious kidnapper, Bala.

The soldiers reportedly freed the suspect, leading to nationwide outrage.

The Acting Director, Defence Information, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, said in a statement that the indicted officers will face prosecution.