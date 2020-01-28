Vth Season Dominates South African Radio!

Radiomonitor dropped their Top 100 Charts for South African Artists this past Friday and it looks like Vth Season is in there with 10 tracks from AKAAmi Faku & Manu Worldstar!

Supa Mega leads the Radiomonitor Top 100 Charts with #1 song F.R.E.E ft Riky Rick & DJ Tira also the first #1 South African Hip Hop track of the new decade

Afro-soul newcomer Ami Faku has an insane 7 singles on the charts! 4 solo joints- Inde LendlelaUbuhle BakhoImaliLove Drunk and 3 features Into IngaweNdiyekeUngowam.

Manu Worldstar lands on the charts with feel-good tune Rent off of his latest project Young African Story.

