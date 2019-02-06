‘Vote out APC’ – Titi Drums Support for Atiku

The wife of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Mrs Titi, has called on Nigerians to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government in the coming polls.

She made the call at the palace of the Emir of Ilorin in the Kwara State capital on Tuesday when she visited to campaign.

Titi said her husband, who is seeking to be president on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the only child of his mother loves women and would not forget them.

She also assured Nigerians that if Atiku was elected, states would be allowed to develop their natural resources and pay tax to Federal Government.

Speaking in Yoruba, the PDP candidate’s wife explained that this would ensure job security and reduce relying on federal revenue all the time as 40 per cent of the appointments would be reserved for youths.

Titi further painted a gloomy picture of the country and asked Nigerians to rise up to the challenge, stressing that women would not be allowed to be intimidated on the day of the election.

She also gave an assurance that Atiku would see to the implementation of restructuring to the letter if elected president.

Atiku’s wife paid homage to the traditional ruler in company with the wives of the PDP vice presidential candidate, Senate President, and Kwara State Governor among others.