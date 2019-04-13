Voice of Nigeria Star Wilson Odini Threatens Suicide After Fraudsters Emptied His Account

Wilson Odini has taken to his Instagram to cry out for help after unknown persons emptied his Access Bank Account.
According to the Voice of Nigeria Star, he received alerts from the bank notifying him of the shady multiplying transactions on his account. On reaching a branch of the bank in Abuja, he was informed that the fraud can’t be traced, and so his money can’t be retrieved.
“I know how hard I have worked, going for different shows here and there! Doing the little legit jobs I can do and then this! I’m just gonna kill myself,” he wrote. “According to the bank, they claim my atm details was used by someone to pay for a loan under the “kwikcash” platform! I’m like how??? How???”
“Heaven knows I’m very careful with anything concerning my account, how can I be so careless to divulge my information to anyone and apparently these transactions cannot be tracked!” he continued.
“As it is I’ve got nothing left in my account as every damn thing I had in my name was cleared. I’m wondering how those transactions cannot be tracked! I’m begging y’all to help me try to see if my money can be refunded……. I’m gradually losing my mind,” he said.
Fans are already reaching out to him, with many calling on the bank to help resolve the situation.
See his post below:
View this post on Instagram
Please Swipe💔 This thing called life is just a hot pot of beans!!! And so today as at 3:25pm I started receiving a lot of debit alerts on my phone. At first it seemed like a joke, I had to rush off to the bank, @myaccessbank at nyanyan branch, Abuja. Debit alerts of over 38k, 56k, 56k, 56k, 56k, 56k, 56k, 20k and 10k was withdrawn from my account. I’m still in awe about how someone can just stay and decide to be so wicked enough to withdraw someone’s sweat, someone’s 😓 hardwork, I mean, I know how hard I have worked, going for different shows here and there! Doing the little legit jobs I can do and then this! 😐 I’m just gonna kill myself💔 According to the bank, they claim my atm details was used by someone to pay for a loan under the “kwikcash” platform! I’m like how??? How??? Heaven knows I’m very careful with anything concerning my account, how can I be so careless to divulge my information to anyone😓 and apparently these transactions can not be tracked! As it is I’ve got nothing left in my account as every damn thing I had in my name was cleared 😓 Damn! Fraudsters are everywhere! Please y’all should be careful with your atm cards! Don’t even collect an atm card💔 I’m wondering how those transactions cannot be tracked! I’m begging y’all to help me try to see if my money can be refunded……. I’m gradually loosing my mind💔 @myaccessbank and what ever this @kwikcashonline platform is all about! please investigate and help me! The money might not be so much, but it means a lot to me right now! @instablog9ja @tundeednut