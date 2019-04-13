Voice of Nigeria Star Wilson Odini Threatens Suicide After Fraudsters Emptied His Account

Wilson Odini has taken to his Instagram to cry out for help after unknown persons emptied his Access Bank Account.

According to the Voice of Nigeria Star, he received alerts from the bank notifying him of the shady multiplying transactions on his account. On reaching a branch of the bank in Abuja, he was informed that the fraud can’t be traced, and so his money can’t be retrieved.

“I know how hard I have worked, going for different shows here and there! Doing the little legit jobs I can do and then this! I’m just gonna kill myself,” he wrote. “According to the bank, they claim my atm details was used by someone to pay for a loan under the “kwikcash” platform! I’m like how??? How???”

“Heaven knows I’m very careful with anything concerning my account, how can I be so careless to divulge my information to anyone and apparently these transactions cannot be tracked!” he continued.

“As it is I’ve got nothing left in my account as every damn thing I had in my name was cleared. I’m wondering how those transactions cannot be tracked! I’m begging y’all to help me try to see if my money can be refunded……. I’m gradually losing my mind,” he said.

Fans are already reaching out to him, with many calling on the bank to help resolve the situation.

See his post below: