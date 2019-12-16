Vlogger Grace Ajilore Announces Her Pregnancy. As Usual, Nigerians Bash Feminism

ukamakaLifeStyleNo Comment on Vlogger Grace Ajilore Announces Her Pregnancy. As Usual, Nigerians Bash Feminism

Congratulations to Grace Ajilore!

Yesterday, news surfaced that the vlogger is pregnancy with her first child. And while many people took to the app to congratulate her, some folks chose that opportunity to bash women and feminism. Their reason? That Ajilore dissed men. That she championed the “men are scum” campaign.

There is no truth to this. Here’s a sample of Ajilore’s old skits.

And here’s what Ajilore told her fans in the past:

But, folks who often threatened by feminism found another opportunity to drag the movement. And they, we must say, are having a field day.

See some of their tweets:

And check out the responses from those who understood the point of Ajilore’s skits:

Meanwhile, check out Grace’s response to the trolling below:

Related Posts

Flytime Music Festival 2019! DAY1 Artist Lineup Unveiled for PEPSI RHYTHM UNPLUGGED

December 16, 2019

Singer Di’ja Welcomes Her Third Child, Ayana Wura

December 15, 2019

Miss Nigeria, Nyekachi Douglas, Emerges Top Five at Miss World 2019 Pageant

December 14, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *