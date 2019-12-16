Vlogger Grace Ajilore Announces Her Pregnancy. As Usual, Nigerians Bash Feminism

Congratulations to Grace Ajilore!

Yesterday, news surfaced that the vlogger is pregnancy with her first child. And while many people took to the app to congratulate her, some folks chose that opportunity to bash women and feminism. Their reason? That Ajilore dissed men. That she championed the “men are scum” campaign.

There is no truth to this. Here’s a sample of Ajilore’s old skits.

Wanna know grace ajilore like i just did..This is one of her videos bcuz when i see bitter,i condemn it bt this babe right here is all bantsss pic.twitter.com/SKSghxNxp3 — mama_mia (@olori_Abeke) December 15, 2019

And here’s what Ajilore told her fans in the past:

ok i just went through grace ajilore's page nd is it that some girls are allergic to being given good advise? she didnt even ask u guys to be foolish na..Example of what she tweeted to someone,i think she is just telling yall to be with men that treat u right pic.twitter.com/yr9C0IeES2 — mama_mia (@olori_Abeke) December 15, 2019

But, folks who often threatened by feminism found another opportunity to drag the movement. And they, we must say, are having a field day.

See some of their tweets:

So Grace Ajilore “men are trashed” us to death on the TL only to end up a baby mama for a MAN??? 😂🤣 — Stephanie (@steph_niiii) December 15, 2019

This is now a familiar pattern: A Nigerian woman turns relationship expert, courts and sustains fame by expressing hateful views about men. But on the low-key, she is desiring and riding the same male gender she hates so much. Linda Ikeji, now Grace Ajilore. It will end in gory https://t.co/YilpFIPwy7 — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) December 16, 2019

E-feminists watching Grace Ajilore and Linda Ikeji using them to catch cruise. 😂😂pic.twitter.com/SNtOB5LbNy — Omoniyi Israel (@_omoissy) December 16, 2019

And check out the responses from those who understood the point of Ajilore’s skits:

Grace Ajilore- “Don’t settle for men who are doing the barest minimum. Go for a man who appreciates you.” Woke TwitterNG interpreters- Grace says menascum and we should hate them. No wonder y’all have to write IELTS to prove your understanding of English 😂😂😂🤡 — Sansa Stark (@_Oroboghene) December 16, 2019

First saw Grace Ajilore’s funny and relatable videos around 2015. Never heard her say don’t be with men. Always says don’t be with trashy men. Which is a fair message. Congratulations to her. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) December 16, 2019

Grace Ajilore didn’t sha say men are scum. She said do not be with men who treat you like trash, who don’t care about you and who don’t treat you right.

Y’all carried it as men are scum because that’s how plenty of you are or that’s how the men in your life are. — Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) December 16, 2019

If u've been watching Grace Ajilore on IG with her facial expressions, accents & goofiness yet still came to the conclusion that she's a bitter woman who hates men, then ur brain is probably filled with hair relaxer. That lady that reminds me of Bovi?

Lol, u twitter pple are mad — Adunni Adaora Achebe (@Adunni_Achebe) December 16, 2019

Meanwhile, check out Grace’s response to the trolling below:

Found the man of my dreams which is what Ive always prayed for every women who watches me I’ve told women to always pick a husband who will love and cherish them not a man who will take advantage we are precious n we should be treated with respect. — Grace Ajilore (@gwaceybaby) December 16, 2019