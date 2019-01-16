Virgil Abloh has announced the inaugural release of his paper clip jewelry line.

Speaking with WWD, the 38-year-old designer said he will debut the jewelry at the “Floral Shop” pop-up store during Paris Fashion Week. The event will take place at Hôtel Costes, where he will also unveil his new Off-White handbag and footwear designs.

“I curated my favorite flowers, simple bouquets that can be bought, but I’m also previewing high jewelry that’s of my own name,” Abloh told WWD. “It’s not associated to Off-White per se […] Those will be on view for the first time. I’ve been developing [the jewelry] for three years.”

This comes just days after he teased the jewelry on his Instagram. While the first photo shows a branded office supplies box labeled “Recycled Jumbo Paper Clips,” the second one shows him rocking paper clip necklaces.

Abloh added that the collection will feature a necklace, earrings, and more.

“The idea is like high jewelry for all,” he explained. “It’s a crash—it’s a paper clip, but it’s also pavé diamonds made in a very specific way.”

We can’t wait!

See the jewelry below: