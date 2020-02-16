Virgil Abloh Reveals Unreleased Off-White x Air Jordan 5

Virgil Abloh has debuted a previously unseen colorway of his collaboration out of nowhere, Sole Collector is reporting.

Per the outlet, the  photos began making rounds on social medial earlier in the day, and shortly after Abloh took to his own Instagram with a candid look at the aforementioned pair, styled in sail and red with similar vintage effects on the upper and sole.

He also showed fans how he used a knife to cut the ‘windows’ out, which he told The Undefeated is part of his 100% design concept.

Check out the video below:

