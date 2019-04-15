Virgil Abloh Reveals New Off-White x Nike Sneaker At Coachella

Virgil Abloh has gotten folks excited after he teased the new Off-Wihite x Nike sneaker at Coachella.

The award-winning designer shared the sneaker on his personal Instagram account. And Complex thinks that the new silhouette is similar to the Air Zoom Terra Kiger, and that it has details found on prior Off-White x Nike collabs including the Off-White printing on the medial side, a green zip tie, and “shoelaces” printed on the laces.

Also, the sneaker fashions a spiked out tooling that resembles the ones first seen during Abloh’s spring/summer ’19 women’s Off-White show last year.

It is unclear at the moment when he will release the new design.

Check out the photos below: