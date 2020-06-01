Virgil Abloh Dragged for Donating $50 to Protestors Bail-Out Effort

Virgil Abloh is catching a lot of flak on social media after he revealed that he donated only $50 for the bail-out effort for protestors currently being arrested in the United States.

Recall that the nationwide protests began following the murder of George Floyd, and since many people were being arrested for speaking out against police brutality and systemic racism in the country, celebrities and folks began donating to pay for the bail of these activists.

Which was why many people were shocked when Virgil Abloh, whose insanely-expensive collections are patronised by fans, posted a noted saying he only donated $50 to the effort.

See his post that got folks angry:

And here’s what everyone thinks:

Virgil Abloh. Creator of Off-White.. Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton donated a measly $50… and y’all want me to feel bad for designer stores getting looted??? — Brie♡ (@bblackbarbiee) June 1, 2020

Virgil Abloh, artistic director for one of the biggest fashion houses in the world, just posted a screenshot of his $50 donation to the “kids in the streets that need bail funds.” Fifty. Fucking. Dollars. pic.twitter.com/Ex57tPaYpT — Khromatica Kardashian (@yosoymichael) June 1, 2020

Virgil Abloh can put quotation marks on some clothing but can't put commas on a donation. — 🧛🏿‍♂️LUTHER VANDALS🎤 (@PapiGrego) June 1, 2020

Virgil Abloh selling socks that's worth the same as mortgages and said here's $50 my brother fight the power. — Ahmed/Official A&R for OVO Records (@big_business_) June 1, 2020

I know Virgil Abloh is lying to me! Lmao. pic.twitter.com/H9JHTNF8MY — “Aye aye aye” – Larry June (@yoyotrav) June 1, 2020

Have y'all seen Virgil Abloh's Wikipedia page 💀 pic.twitter.com/5FtrxHY488 — Mako ✨ (@MakoNjeri) June 1, 2020

Virgil Abloh has not on single black employee at Off-White. Don’t spend money on his Fruit of the Loom quality screen printed clothes. — MABINTOU (@MABIN2_) June 1, 2020

you called Virgil Abloh genius for selling you regular Nikes but with block writing & a cable tie on them, now you’re wondering where his critical thought process is 😂 he hasn’t had to exercise his brain in 6 years — Scully (@isthatscully) June 1, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

