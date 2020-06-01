Virgil Abloh Dragged for Donating $50 to Protestors Bail-Out Effort

Virgil Abloh is catching a lot of flak on social media after he revealed that he donated only $50 for the bail-out effort for protestors currently being arrested in the United States.

Recall that the nationwide protests began following the murder of George Floyd, and since many people were being arrested for speaking out against police brutality and systemic racism in the country, celebrities and folks began donating to pay for the bail of these activists.

Which was why many people were shocked when Virgil Abloh, whose insanely-expensive collections are patronised by fans, posted a noted saying he only donated $50 to the effort.

See his post that got folks angry:

And here’s what everyone thinks:

