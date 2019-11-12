Virgil Abloh Brings New Louis Vuitton 2054 Collection to New York

ukamakaFashionNo Comment on Virgil Abloh Brings New Louis Vuitton 2054 Collection to New York

Complex is reporting that Virgil Abloh has launched a “performance-inspired tech line that fuses two distinctly different yet wholly complementary eras of Louis Vuitton.”

Per the outlet:

Louis Vuitton 2054 aims to bring together the present era with that of 1854, i.e. the founding year of the brand, with a 13-piece collection spanning everything from ready-to-wear to accessories. The collection boasts 100-percent water-repellent tech fabrications including knitwear and calf skin, all in line with the collection’s goal of multi-era fusion.

While the collection hits globally Dec. 6, LV is putting its SoHo temporary residency to use with a pre-launch comprised of a camouflage rainbow-wrapped interior at 122 Greene Street in New York, NY. Hours for the pre-launch experience are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, while Sunday follows a noon to 6 p.m. schedule.

Check out Virgil’s Louis Vuitton future-minded 2054 collection campaign images:

See the rest of the images here.

Related Posts

Toke Makinwa Sizzles in Glitter for #GTBFashionWeekend

November 11, 2019

Iggy Azalea Shares Her Beauty Secrets With Fans

November 11, 2019

#BBNaija’s Alex Asogwa Stuns in Ghanaian Attire

November 10, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *