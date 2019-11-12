Virgil Abloh Brings New Louis Vuitton 2054 Collection to New York

Complex is reporting that Virgil Abloh has launched a “performance-inspired tech line that fuses two distinctly different yet wholly complementary eras of Louis Vuitton.”

Per the outlet:

Louis Vuitton 2054 aims to bring together the present era with that of 1854, i.e. the founding year of the brand, with a 13-piece collection spanning everything from ready-to-wear to accessories. The collection boasts 100-percent water-repellent tech fabrications including knitwear and calf skin, all in line with the collection’s goal of multi-era fusion.

While the collection hits globally Dec. 6, LV is putting its SoHo temporary residency to use with a pre-launch comprised of a camouflage rainbow-wrapped interior at 122 Greene Street in New York, NY. Hours for the pre-launch experience are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, while Sunday follows a noon to 6 p.m. schedule.