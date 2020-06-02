Virgil Abloh Apologises for BLM Comments, Explains $50 Donation

Virgil Abloh has issued an apology for the disgraceful comments he made over the weekend about the Black Lives Matter movement and the George Floyd protests.
The designer had caught a lot of flak after he posted a screenshot of the $50 he donated to the bail-out effort for protestors arrested in the United States. And as though that was not insulting enough to people who buy his insanely-expensive products, he posted and commented on a video that showed designer Sean Wotherspoon’s Round Two Vintage store being looted.
“I apologize that my comments yesterday appeared as if my main concerns are anything other than full solidarity with the movements against police violence, racism, and inequality,” his statement read. “I want to update all systems that don’t address our current needs. It has been my personal MO in every realm I touch.
Yesterday I spoke about how my stores and stores of friends were looted,” he continued. “I apologize that it seemed like my concern for those stores outweighed my concern for our right to protest injustice and express our anger and rage in this moment.
I also joined a social media chain of friends who were matching $50 donations. I apologize that appeared to some as if that was my only donation to these important causes.
…[I] donated $20,500 to bail funds and other causes related to the movement.
I will continue to donate more and will continue to use my voice to urge peers to do the same,” he went on. “I was on the fence about publicizing total dollar amounts because I didn’t want to look like I’m glorifying only higher amounts or that I want to be applauded for it. If you know me, you know that’s not me.
My particular aim is to change opportunities for young kids that look like me to design and ascend to the same position I have,” he shared. “Some upcoming projects include: items releasing shortly where all proceeds support bail funds for protestors [sic]. A platform titled ‘Community Service’ launched earlier this year that support [sic] emerging black artists and designers with financial support and mentoring.
I lead with love and move with respect to everyone I ever meet.”