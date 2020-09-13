Viral Video: LASTMA summons Officer over fight with passenger

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says it will investigate a female officer involved in a tiff with a passenger in a vehicle.

The officer was seen in a viral video, fighting with the passenger in the vehicle, as passersby tried to separate them.

According to the agency, the incident occurred at Ikeja on Friday and the officer acted out of line regardless of the circumstances.

It said the officer is therefore expected at its headquarters on Monday for investigation and disciplinary action.

“This video was forwarded to the management and the officer has been invited for investigation and disciplinary action for misrepresenting the agency. The incident occurred at Aromire junction off Awolowo Way, Ikeja yesterday, Friday, 11th September.

“She is considered to have overreacted, regardless of the circumstances. She is expected at the headquarters on Monday, 14th September,” LASTMA said.

