Viola Davis will No Longer Accept Anything Less Than She’s Worth

In the fight to close the pay gap between people of colour and their white counterparts, Viola Davis will no longer be accepting less than she’s worth.

The screen goddess who has done it all; Film, television, Broadway, Off Broadway and has the accolades to show for it including an Emmy, Oscar and a Tony, isn’t settling for less anymore.

Viola Davis whose career trajectory can be compared to that of Meryl Streep as she has often been referred to as the Black Meryl Streep, shared an Instagram post which reads;

“It’s not enough to just ask for what you’re worth you must also expect to receive what you’re worth and refuse to accept anything less than what you’re worth”.

The mother of one noted that she was living 2020 with that phrase as her reality and we say it’s about time!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

