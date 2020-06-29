Viola Davis Tells Fans “You’re Worth it” in L’Oreal Commercial

Everyone is talking about Viola Davis!

Last night at the BET awards, the actress appeared in the commercials for L’Oreal, in which she told fans: “You’re worth it. Three words we have all heard at least a thousand times.”

She continued in the heartwarming ad, “You’re worth it. It is a beautiful reminder to us all that we have worth. You have reason and rarity. There is value in each and every one of us, including you, that is precious even on the days when you might not feel it. You never depreciate in value. Those words are there to remind you.”

And she said a lot more. Just powerful.

Watch her below:

And everyone has been talking about it.

Powerful.

