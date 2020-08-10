Viola Davis Shares Hilarious Refix of Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP”

Viola Davis is a Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion stan!

The legendary actress took to her Twitter last night to share a refix of the rappers’ new single, WAP, which includes a scene from her How to Get Away With Murder, showing her character dancing to the song and clutching onto her bottle of alcohol.

And that’s not all: Davis also retweeted a image of herself which had been photoshopped onto Kylie Jenner’s body from the WAP video.

And that all the confirmation folks need to confirmed she absolutely loves the song.

Check her out!

