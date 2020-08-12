Viola Davis Gifts Herself House She was Born as Birthday Present

Viola Davis celebrated her 55th birthday on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 and made sure to splurge a little on her birthday gift.

The actress and mother of one revealed that on the occasion of her birth anniversary, she bought the house where she was born in as a gift to herself.

The ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ star shared a picture of the plantation she was born on in August 1965 and shared a Cherokee birth blessing as she revealed the news.

She wrote;

“The above is the house where I was born August 11, 1965. It’s is the birthplace of my story. Today on my 55th year of life…I own it…all of it… “May you live long enough to know why you were born”.- Cherokee birth blessing”.

Happy birthday Viola Davis.

