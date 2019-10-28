Viola Davis Defends Marvel & DC Films: “Art Lives in That World of Imagination”

Viola Davis was given the lifetime achievement award at the Rome Film Festival on Saturday night, and she also took that moment to defend Marvel and DC storytelling.

According to THR, the actress discussed her at a Close Encounter talk with festival head Antonio Monda, in which she spoke about her career, her TV roles, how she auditioned for the Broadway revival of August Wilson’s Fences opposite Denzel Washington, and Marvel/DC films–the former which had been bashed by legendary filmmaker, Martin Scorsese

“I do like a good Marvel movie. I do like a good DC Comics movie,” she said, and then she went on to explain that what she loves about superhero films is their ability to capture and expand the imagination. “Albert Einstein said that imagination is more valuable than knowledge. If I did not have my imagination, I would still be poor Viola living in Central Falls, Rhode Island, who is not considered attractive or whatever,” said the actress.

She continued, “My imagination defined me. I could escape into a world that’s infinite, a world that I could create on my own, a world where I could redefine myself. That’s where art lives. Art lives in that world of imagination. It’s a playground there. It’s God’s playground. It’s not up to anyone to say what deserves to be there and what doesn’t deserve to be there. It’s anything that you want to be in that place can live there. And that is why we have some of the greatest painters, some of the greatest actors, some of the greatest writers, and that’s why we live. So I do believe that there’s a place for all of it.”

And while she loves all of Scorsese’s films, she added, “I think he was voicing his opinion. I think it’s valid. Everyone had a place, an opinion. But I like a good Marvel movie.”