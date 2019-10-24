Vin Diesel Reveals Cardi B Has Joined the ‘Fast & Furious’ Family

Congratulations to Cardi B!

Vin Diesel has revealed that the rapper has notched a role in the upcoming Fast & Furious 9 movie, which is set to hit theaters in May 2020.

Diesel posted a clip from their final day shooting for Fast 9 in the United Kingdom, which shows Cardi rocking a heavy-duty vest and black gloves. “I’m tired, but I can’t wait. I ain’t gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one,” she said, per Billboard. “I need to take a nappy-nap. I’m ready to take my nappy-nap.”

We can’t wait!