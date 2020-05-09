Vimbai Mutinhiri and Dru Ekpeyong Tie The Knot

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrity / LifeStyleNo Comment on Vimbai Mutinhiri and Dru Ekpeyong Tie The Knot

Media personality, Vimbai Muntinhiri is legally married! The Zimbabwean actress and Big Brother Africa alum tied the knot with her longtime love, Dru Ekpeyong.

Dru whose real name is Andrew Ekpeyong is the CEO of Chamley Bureau De Change and one of Calabar’s most eligible bachelors. He got down on bended knees and  proposed to his lady love in October of 2019.

The low-key ceremony which had only a few guests in attendance in keeping with the times, held on Friday, 8 May, 2020 Cross River, Calabar. The happy bride shared a few pictures from the ceremony with fans and well wishers.

Happy married life to the couple!

, , ,

Related Posts

Yvonne Jegede Says Biggest 2020 Achievement Will Be Surviving Covid-19

May 9, 2020

Woman Accuses Hon. Akinribido of Scamming Her With Marriage Promise

May 9, 2020

Grace Ajilore Welcomes Baby Boy, Shares His Adorable Photo

May 9, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *