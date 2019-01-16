Vimbai Launches Empowerment Portal for Young African Women

TV Host & Producer, Vimbai, has launched the ultimate digital empowerment portal for young African women who are looking to bloom into their full potential.

TheVimbai.com is every African girl’s big sister and a movement of inspired thinkers, dreamers and game-changers. Specifically created for African women by African women, the website is home to cutting edge editorial content as well as original video series that speak to the real-life issues we are all talking about behind closed doors.

Speaking on what inspired her to embark on this project, Vimbai says: “I became known as the ‘table-shaker’ last year when I posted a truth in passing. After receiving thousands of emails from across Africa as a result of this post, I realized that not only are people hungry to start having so-called taboo conversations in public, we are also ready to have a platform to learn, analyze and dissect unpopular truths in our society. My platform is an enlightened place for women to do so.”

Visit www.thevimbai.comtoday!

Instagram: @thevimbaidotcom

