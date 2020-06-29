Villa Shooting: Buhari appoints new security officer

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aliyu Abubakar Musa, as his Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO).

This was announced by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja Monday, Shehu said Musa’s appointment followed the redeployment of his predecessor, Commissioner of Police (CP) Abdulkarim Dauda.

DCP Musa, who last served at from Nigerian Police Force Zone 5, Benin City, hails from Niger State.

It’s the first security shakeup at the presidency since reports of shooting involving the president’s personal aide, Sabiu Yusuf, earlier this month.

The president had ordered a full investigation into the shooting that prompted the intervention of the Inspector-general of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

