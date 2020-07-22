Villa down Arsenal to move out of relegation zone

Aston Villa put in a gutsy display to beat in-form Arsenal 1-0 and boost their chances of remaining in the Premier League next season.

Egypt star Trezeguet beat Emiliano Martinez with a powerful first-time finish after Tyrone Mings had diverted a corner into his path to lift Villa out of the bottom three for the first time since 28 February.

Dean Smith’s men moved above managerless Watford, who had started the day 17th before a heavy 4-0 thrashing by Manchester City, on goal difference.

Villa’s second win in three games sets up a dramatic final day at the bottom of the table on Sunday, which Villa will begin level on points with Watford and three points ahead of Bournemouth – with two of those three teams likely to go down.

A 10th league defeat means Arsenal will finish outside the top six for the first time in 25 years.

During the match, a banner reading “Back Arteta Kroenke Out’ was towed by an aeroplane over Villa Park in reference to Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke.

