Vigilante shoots man dead in Onitsha

A member of a vigilante group in Fegge, Onitsha, Anambra State, has allegedly shot and killed one Chibuike Ewuru while he was out to fetch water in the neighborhood.

Ewuru, a native of Umudugba village, Isu LGA of Imo State, was said to have gone to fetch water within the neighborhood when he was shot, albeit accidentally, by the vigilante identified as Solomon Alozie.

It is understood that the cartridge from suspect’s rifle suddenly hit the 23-year-old on the chest after the gun fell off his hands.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect has been arrested, with the riffle and one expanded cartridge recovered from him as exhibits.

He said: “A vigilante man namely Solomon Alozie aged 23 years accidentally fired his pump action gun and shot one Chibuike Ewuru, male aged 23yrs of number 5 Joseph Street Fegge Onitsha but native of Umudugba village, Isu local government area of Imo State.

“Scene was visited by police operatives attached to Fegge Division and victim rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.”

Mr Mohammed added that the corpse has been deposited at Toronto hospital morgue for autopsy.