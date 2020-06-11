Video: Watch Serena Williams and Daughter Play the Most Adorable Disney Character

Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympian sure know how to have fun.

The tennis legend is keeping busy with her toddler in the most creative way possible.

Dressing to the nines in identical outfits, the mother and daughter duo enjoy some quality time together dressed as Belle, the Disney character from the classic ‘Beauty and the Beast’ cartoon.

Their outfit is a real-life version of Belle’s famous yellow ball gown with Serena Williams and Alexis singing and twirling around in their bare-feet to music playing in the background.

