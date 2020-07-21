Video: Watch Nnamdi Oboli Show Off His Impressive Dance Moves as He Celebrates 50

Wow! It’s Nnamdi Oboli’s golden jubilee today and the birthday boy rang in his big day, showing off his impressive dance moves.

In a video shared by his actress wife, Omoni Oboli, the father of three teenage boys who obviously has some serious rhythm was seen putting in the footwork.

He was subsequently joined by his two of his kids and then his wife and a third kid as the family choreographed ‘Jerusalema’ by Master Kgsa and Nomoebo Zikode with matching dance steps.

In the post dedicated to her husband, Omoni Oboli wrote;

“It’s 2am and we are still dancing! God has been our rock! – Happy birthday dancing king @nnamdioboli. Love you to infinity and beyond. It’s safe to say he won us all hands down! Or maybe we didn’t want to outshine the birthday boy! #Hapoy50thBirthdayNnamdi.

PS: I will be posting a lot today!!! Sorry not sorry. It’s our king’s 50th birthday! We scatter social media!’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

