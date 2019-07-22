Video: Paul Okoye Bans Money-Spraying at His Events

Paul Okoye has warned fans who perpetuate the old money-spraying culture at ceremonies.

The singer recently performed at an event in Asaba, Delta State. Midway through his performance, a fan walked up to the stage and began to spray him some naira notes. This struck a nerve, with the singer warning folks from continuing this practice.

“When it comes to money, una no go fit challenge me,” he told the audience, “So, if you want to help anyone here, call aside and say, ‘take [this monye], on behalf of Rudeboy.”

And he said a lot more.

See the interesting video below: