Set in the Victorian era, Byukuri follows the story of two young slaves who beat the odds to cultivate a secret romance while working in a white farmer’s cotton farm.

Executive produced by Rwandan DJ Pius Rwakibuza(of1k entertainment Rwanda) with directorial credits to Sasha Vybz and cinematography by SASHA VYBZ PRODUCTIONS, Byukuri was shot on an Arri Alexa Mini and filmed at various locations in Entebbe.

Byukuri stars singer song writer Amalon alongside Rwandan socialite Shaddy Boo.