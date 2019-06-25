Video of Jussie Smollett With Rope Around His Neck Has Been Released

The Chicago police have released almost 70 hours of footage in addition to hundreds of files related to their investigation of Jussie Smollett saying he was attacked by two men back in January.

Recall that it is now widely believed that the actor perpetrated the hate attack himself.

So the footage that was released on Monday included a clip from a body camera that showed Smollett talking to police shortly after they were called to his residence this past January.

From the clip, Smollett (whose face is blurred) is seen talking to the police after they were led into his apartment by his manager, Frank Gaston. He has a rope around his neck, which he says was placed there by those who jumped him.

Asked if he wants to take it off his neck, he says he does but adds that he “just wanted you all to see it.” He also says “There’s bleach on me, they poured bleach on me.”

And when he’s informed by the police that they’re recording him, Smollett says “I don’t want to be filmed.” The officers then shut off their cameras.

Check it out below:

This comes mere days after a judge ordered that special counsel be appointed to take another look at the case. The option to file new charges against Smollett is still open.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

