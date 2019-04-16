Video: Moment Actress Seyi Edun and a Friend Attacked Fan Who Criticised Her

A very disturbing video has just surfaced, showing the moment Seyi Edun and her friend Wunmi Toriola attacked a woman who reportedly trolled her on Instagram.

From the clip, the friends are seen dragging the Instagram user by the hair, throwing punches, before eventually forcing the woman kneel and apologise to the actress for ‘bullying’ her.

The victim also shared a video, from the scene, in which she apologised for saying unkind things about Edun. And also, the actress shared the photo of when the woman knelt.

The video has stirred major outrage on social media, with many people calling on authorities to arrest the actress and her friend for a vicious assault on Instagram squabble.

