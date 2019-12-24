Video: Megan Thee Stallion Makes it Rain in Lagos Strip Club

Megan Thee Stallion recently visited a Lagos strip club where she spent bundles on the hardworking dancers.

Recall that the American rapper is currently visiting Nigeria and had performed at a sold out Flytime festival in Lagos. And this comes mere weeks after Cardi B visited Lagos and also spent time at the strip club.

See the clips below:

.@theestallion at the stripclub tonight in Lagos. pic.twitter.com/5PDx8UlozF — Thee Stallion Updates (@theeStallionHQ) December 23, 2019

