Video: Love it or Hate it, Tiffany Haddish is Proudly Rocking Her Latest Beauty Transformation

Tiffany Haddish just subscribed to a new beauty look and we love it!

The actress took to Instagram to reveal her ‘big chop’ and explain the reason behind the new look.

Haddish who showed off the process of trimming her hair out on her Instagram story, explained that she’s not under any kind of physical or mental duress but decided to go with the new look to enable her see all her moles.

The comedian who revealed that she has over a 100 moles all over her body and recently discovered one behind her ear after chopping all her hair off, noted that she took a bath after the first phase of the cut and it was the first time she didn’t have to worry about her hair.

For those saddened by her decision, Tiffany Haddish has assured them not to worry, it’s just hair and it will grow back.

Check out the video of her transformation below.

