Video: Instagram Model Claims She’s Pregnant With Davido’s Child

Davido has been accused of getting yet another woman pregnant.

This accusation was made by a woman identified as Eileen who claims that the singer got her sister Susan pregnant. “He is denying the pregnant,” said Eileen who added that they had tried to get the singer to take responsibility.

Susan is visibly upset in the video, adding that all she wants is for Davido to claim the pregnant. And since he has refused to have that conversation, he will “rot in jail.”

See the disturbing clip below.

Davido, who recently welcomed his first son with Chioma Avril Rowland, has now responded to this accusation. “These h** are going to jail. Mark my words,” he declared on his Instagram Story.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.