Video: Fire Outbreak Reported at Davido’s Dad, Adedeji Adeleke’s Lagos Home

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Video: Fire Outbreak Reported at Davido’s Dad, Adedeji Adeleke’s Lagos Home

LIB is reporting that there was a fire outbreak at Adedeji Adeleke’s Lagos home which gutted parts of the palatial Lekki house before the officers of the Fire Service Department showed up and put it out.

According to the blogger, this happened yesterday(July 16) and eyewitnesses claim that the fire started in the afternoon, around 1 pm, at the penthouse of the building. Thankfully it was soon put out and no casualty was reported.

Davido had yet to confirm this as at press time.

See the video below:

Related Posts

Afrobeats No. 1 Group SHiiKANE Drops New EP, ‘N.W.A’

July 17, 2019

Binta Diamond Reacts to Claims that Wizkid Physically Abused Jada Pollock

July 17, 2019

Wizkid’s Manager and Baby’s Mother Accuses Him of Domestic Violence

July 17, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *