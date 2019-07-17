Video: Fire Outbreak Reported at Davido’s Dad, Adedeji Adeleke’s Lagos Home

LIB is reporting that there was a fire outbreak at Adedeji Adeleke’s Lagos home which gutted parts of the palatial Lekki house before the officers of the Fire Service Department showed up and put it out.

According to the blogger, this happened yesterday(July 16) and eyewitnesses claim that the fire started in the afternoon, around 1 pm, at the penthouse of the building. Thankfully it was soon put out and no casualty was reported.

Davido had yet to confirm this as at press time.

See the video below: