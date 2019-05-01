Video: Disturbing Moment Actor Francis Odega Admits to Stabbing His Wife

A new video has surfaced showing the moment Francis Odega threw his wife out of their Oshodi, Lagos, home.

From the clip, the actor is seen threatening to stab the woman, who also reveals that he had once attacked her with a knife. And when his wife’s sister confronted him with this fact, Odega admitted to it and even threatened to stab them right there, in the presence of everything.

In a different video, Odega’s daughter pleaded with her father to pay her fees, and her aunt noted how the actor had once attempted to rape her.

According to this unnamed in-law:

My sister has been with Frances Odega for 15 years. When my sister met him he had nothing, then he was living at Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos. Then, he only had a video club that wasn’t bringing enough money, so my sister started a salon in the same shop and was taking care of the family with the salon business. Then things got very bad because he wasn’t getting any job and whenever my sister advises him to even go out to connect with colleagues that could probably help him, he would beat her up so badly. When I was 14, I went to live with them at Aburu around lpaja and my sister was 8 months pregnant. She had to always visit the hospital because of the everyday beatings. One [fateful] night, I was home sleeping and my sister was at the hospital, Mr Odega came home and tried to rape me and I managed to run out of the house. So many times he has beaten my sister to the point that she will have to wake up at the hospital and each time all he will say is that my family will do nothing, that we don’t even have money to make any case with him. Most times he locks her outside overnight and most times he will embarrass her in public by calling her name, stripping her naked, accusing her of so many things. So this year, he sent her packing with her daughter, the only child they both have, but he has refused to pay her school fees. As for my sister, she wants nothing to do with him again because the embarrassment is too much. He sleeps with the girls working for her. Even in the house they lived, he slept with a married woman and the husband saw them and sent the wife away. I can go on and on. I want Nigerians to help us tell this man to pay her daughters school fees that’s all. Attached is a video of when he beat my sister and sent her packing after locking her out for two nights.

See the video below: