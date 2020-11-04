Video Director, HG2 Filmworks Calls Out David on Social Media

Video director, Folarin aka HG2 Filmworks has called out Davido on social media over alleged plans to harm him.

The filmmaker took to his Instagram page to leave a warning for the DMW label boss regarding his plans, noting that if anything happens to him, Davido will ‘head word’.

HG2 Filmworks also stated that he’s well aware of these saod plans and if the father of three tries him, he tries God given that he is an orphan.

We are unsure as to what brought about this development but will keep folks updated.

